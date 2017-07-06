Top Stories: Trump On Russian Election Meddling; Scalise Back In ICU

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Says 'I Think It Was Russia' And 'Others Also' In Election Meddling.

-- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Readmitted To Intensive Care Unit.

-- Montana Earthquake Is Felt For Hundreds Of Miles Early Thursday.

And here are more early headlines:

Poland To Buy U.S. Patriot Missiles, Signs Memorandum. (Reuters)

Protesters Prepare For Hamburg G20 Summit This Week. (Washington Post)

Haley Warns U.N. North Korean Test A "Military Escalation". (NBC)

Flooding, Landslides Leave At Least 11 Missing In Japan. (ABC Online)

Pro-Venezuelan Government Militiamen Attack Opposition Lawmakers. (AP)

Ex-U.K. Leader Blair Criticized Over Run-Up To Iraq War. (BBC)

Replicas Of 2 Of Columbus' Ships Sailing Up N.Y.'s Hudson River. (AP)

