Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: May Jobless Report; Trump Seeks Reinstatement Of Travel Ban

By Korva Coleman
Published June 2, 2017 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- May Jobs Report: 138,000 More On Payrolls; Unemployment Dips Slightly.

-- Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban On 6 Majority-Muslim Nations.

-- Golden State Buries Cleveland In Game 1 Of NBA Finals, 113-91.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-FBI Director Comey Will Testify Next Week At Senate Panel. (Politico)

At Least 2 Dead In Wisconsin Plant Blast. (Wisconsin State Journal)

Ex-Penn State Officials To Be Sentenced In Sandusky Molestation Cases. (Philly.com)

Kansas Bans Concealed Guns In Public Hospitals. (Kansas City Star)

Venezuelan Judge Killed While At Protest Barricade. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Beatriz Weakens To Depression In Pacific. ()

Huge Chunk Of Antarctic Ice Shelf Poised To Break Off. (Newsweek)

Japan's Lower House Of Parliament Passes Emperor Abdication Bill. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman