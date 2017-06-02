Top Stories: May Jobless Report; Trump Seeks Reinstatement Of Travel Ban

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- May Jobs Report: 138,000 More On Payrolls; Unemployment Dips Slightly.

-- Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban On 6 Majority-Muslim Nations.

-- Golden State Buries Cleveland In Game 1 Of NBA Finals, 113-91.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-FBI Director Comey Will Testify Next Week At Senate Panel. (Politico)

At Least 2 Dead In Wisconsin Plant Blast. (Wisconsin State Journal)

Ex-Penn State Officials To Be Sentenced In Sandusky Molestation Cases. (Philly.com)

Kansas Bans Concealed Guns In Public Hospitals. (Kansas City Star)

Venezuelan Judge Killed While At Protest Barricade. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Beatriz Weakens To Depression In Pacific. ()

Huge Chunk Of Antarctic Ice Shelf Poised To Break Off. (Newsweek)

Japan's Lower House Of Parliament Passes Emperor Abdication Bill. (AFP)

