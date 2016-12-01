Top Stories: New Colombian Peace Deal; Court-Approved Hacking

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Judges Have More Power In Granting Warrants To Hack Digital Devices.

-- Coming Soon To Your Local Cinema In India: Court-Mandated Patriotism.

-- Colombia's Congress Ratifies Second Peace Deal With Marxist Rebels.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Tennessee Fires May Be Human-Caused. (Knoxville News-Sentinel)

Bitterly Cold Weather In Alaska, Moving South Next Week. (Washington Post)

Thai Lawmakers Invite Crown Prince to Be King After Death Of Ruler. (VOA)

Gambia Holds Presidential Election. (Guardian)

Helsinki Turns Down Guggenheim Museum In Finnish Capital. (Reuters)

It's World Aids Day: An Exhibit Features Youth With The Disease. (NBC News)

Major League Baseball Players, Owners, Reach Tentative Contract. (ESPN)

12 Days Of Christmas Cost $34,363; Turtle Doves Scarce. ()

