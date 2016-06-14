Top Stories: Vigils For Orlando Victims; Condemnation For Shooter

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Across The Country, Vigils Honor Victims Of Orlando Attack.

-- Muslim Community Members Condemn Orlando's Deadly Shooting Spree.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington D.C. Holds Democratic Primary, Last In Season. (Washington Post)

Charleston Shooting Suspect To Face Jury In Federal Trial. (Post & Courier)

French Attacker Kills 2 Police Officers Outside Paris. (Guardian)

Venezuela Loosens 2-Day Public Sector Work Week. (Reuters)

Canadian Hostage Killed In Philippines By Islamist Militants. (CBC)

House Panel Will Vote On Censure Motion For IRS Chief. (The Hill)

Former Italian Leader Berlusconi Undergoing Heart Surgery. (Reuters)

2017 NEA Jazz Masters Named, Including Dee Dee Bridgewater. (AP)

Margaret Vinci Heldt Dies, Created The Beehive Hairstyle. (Chicago Sun-Times)

