Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: French Labor Strikes; Neanderthals Liked To Build

By Korva Coleman
Published May 26, 2016 at 10:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Protests Escalate In France As Labor Groups Face Off With Government.

-- Mysterious Cave Rings Show Neanderthals Liked To Build.

And here are more early stories:

Huge Kansas Tornado Causes Damage, On Ground More Than An Hour. (WIBW)

South Carolina Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 20 Weeks. (The State)

G7 Summit Opens In Japan, Obama Criticized On U.S. Crime In Japan. (VOA)

U.N. Will Lift Arms Embargo, Sanctions On Liberia. (Reuters)

NASA Must Try Again To Inflate New Space Habitat. (Washington Post)

WHO Says Nearly 1,000 Killed Worldwide In Hospital Attacks. (AP)

San Jose Sharks Advance To NHL's Stanley Cup Finals. (NHL.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman