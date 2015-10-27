Top Stories: Tentative Budget Deal Reached; Quake Relief In Afghanistan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- White House And GOP Congressional Leaders Reach Budget Deal.

-- After Earthquake In Afghanistan, A Complicated Rescue Mission.

-- Turkey's Jets Fire On Syrian Kurds Allied With U.S. Against ISIS.

-- Mets Fans Eye Daniel Murphy's Hitting As World Series Starts Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Woman In Deadly Okla. Parade Crash Held On $1 Million Bail. (The Oklahoman)

Qualified Refugee Athletes Can Compete In 2016 Olympic Games. (AP)

U.N. Says 120,000 Syrians Displaced After Russia Starts Airstrikes. (Reuters)

Indonesian Leader Cuts Short U.S. Trip To Deal With Pollution At Home. (ABC Online)

Study Finds Persian Gulf Could See Intolerable Heat By 2100. (New York Times)

Inaugural World Indigenous Games Underway In Brazil. (Al Jazeera)

