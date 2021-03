Top Stories: Health Insurer Merger; Obama On Gun Control

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Says His Biggest Frustration Has Been His Inability To Pass Gun Laws.



-- Report: Officials Seek Criminal Inquiry Over Clinton's Use Of Private Email.



-- Anthem To Buy Cigna, Creating Largest Health Insurer By Enrollment.



And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Carter In Kurdistan Region On Unannounced Visit. (Reuters)

Report: Afghanistan, Taliban To Hold Next Peace Talks July 30th In China. (AP)

Thailand Indicts Military Officer, 71 Others, In Human Trafficking Cases. (ABC)

Nigeria Poised To Mark One Year Without New Polio Cases. (Bloomberg)

Greece, Creditors Ready To Open New Bailout Talks. (Wall Street Journal)

Key California Highway Bridge Reopening Today After Washout. (KPCC)

Singer Chris Brown Can't Leave Philippines After Fraud Complaint. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.