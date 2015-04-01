Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks Latest; Germanwings Crash

By Korva Coleman
Published April 1, 2015 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- CEOS Of Germanwings, Lufthansa Visit Crash Site.

-- Iran Nuclear Talks: Varied Signs Of Agreement On An Agreement.

And here are more early headlines:

UConn Coaches To Skip NCAA Final Four Over New Indiana Law. (Yahoo!Sports)

South Korea Charges Man With Knifing U.S. Ambassador. (Reuters)

India Companies Rush To Add Women To Boards Before Deadline. (Bloomberg)

Grandson of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty Dies. (KCAL)

World's Oldest Person, 117, Dies In Japan. (Asahi Shimbum)

Gary Dahl, Creator Of "Pet Rocks", Dies. (AP)

