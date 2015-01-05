Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Boston Bombing Trial; Bitter U.S. Cold

By Korva Coleman
Published January 5, 2015 at 8:27 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing: 5 Things To Know About The Tsarnaev Trial.

-- Oh, It's Winter: Huge Swath Of U.S. Will Be Bitterly Cold.

And here are more early headlines:

Hearing Today For Suspect Accused Of Killing Pennsylvania Trooper. (Philly.com)

Tornadoes Reported Sunday In 3 States. (Weather.com)

Blustery Weather Slowing AirAsia Recovery Efforts In Java Sea. (Time)

House Speaker Boehner Faces At Least 2 Challengers For Post. (CNN)

Buckingham Palace Issues 2nd Denial Of Prince Andrew Sex Claim. (Guardian)

Wisconsin Police Find Diamond Ring On Officers' Christmas Tree. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

