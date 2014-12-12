Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: West Coast Storm; Photojournalist du Cille Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published December 12, 2014 at 9:08 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Pineapple Express' Pounds West Coast, Sparking Floods, Power Outages.

-- Remembering Michel du Cille: Photos Of Sorrow And Triumph In Liberia.

And here are more early headlines:

Alleged White House Intruder Is Competent To Face Trial. (AP)

House Ethics Committee Reprimands 2 Members, Clears 2 Others. (The Hill)

Mali Says It Has No More Patients With Ebola. (Reuters)

Brazil Charges 35 People In State Oil Company Corruption Case. (Guardian)

Suicide Bomber Detonates Tank In Syria. (Reuters)

International Court Demands Transfer Of Former Ivory Coast 1st Lady. (Deutsche Welle)

Michigan Whooping Cough Outbreak In Undervaccinated Kids. (MLive.com)

Oil Spill Threatens UNESCO World Heritage Site In Bangladesh. (BBC)

Rare Cloud Inversion Fills Grand Canyon. (PBS Newshour)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
