Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Congress To Check Ebola Response; Hong Kong Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published October 16, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong's Renewed Offer Of Talks With Protesters Meets Skepticism.

-- Top Dallas Official To Tell Lawmakers 'We Made Mistakes'.

And here are more early headlines:

Arkansas Supreme Court Overturns State Voter ID Law. (Arkansas News)

Powerful Hurricane Gonzalo Poised To Punch Bermuda. ()

Northern Ireland Officials Hold Summit To Resolve Deadlock. (Belfast Telegraph)

Detroit Pensioners Criticize Bankruptcy Plan In Court. (Detroit News)

Dozens Of Hikers Feared Missing In Nepal. (Deustche Welle)

BBC Website Blocked In China. (BBC)

National Earthquake Drill Today: The "Great Shakeout". (FEMA)

President Kennedy's Wedding Negatives Auctioned For $34,000. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman