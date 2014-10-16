Top Stories: Congress To Check Ebola Response; Hong Kong Protests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hong Kong's Renewed Offer Of Talks With Protesters Meets Skepticism.
-- Top Dallas Official To Tell Lawmakers 'We Made Mistakes'.
And here are more early headlines:
Arkansas Supreme Court Overturns State Voter ID Law. (Arkansas News)
Powerful Hurricane Gonzalo Poised To Punch Bermuda. ()
Northern Ireland Officials Hold Summit To Resolve Deadlock. (Belfast Telegraph)
Detroit Pensioners Criticize Bankruptcy Plan In Court. (Detroit News)
Dozens Of Hikers Feared Missing In Nepal. (Deustche Welle)
BBC Website Blocked In China. (BBC)
National Earthquake Drill Today: The "Great Shakeout". (FEMA)
President Kennedy's Wedding Negatives Auctioned For $34,000. (AP)
