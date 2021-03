Top Stories: Putin's Army; Surprise California Gold Find

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Flexes Moscow's Military Muscles, Puts Army On Alert.

-- What A Rush! California Couple Finds Gold Coins Worth $10M.

And here are more early headlines:

Mexico Won't Yet Extradite Drug Cartel Chief To U.S. (Reuters)

Syrian Refugee Children Face Starvation In Camps. (VOA)

Citing More Deaths, GM Widens Ignition Recall To Millions Of Cars. (USA Today)

House Passes Bill Letting Users Unlock Phones; Senate Fate Unclear. (CNET)

Belatedly, North Carolina Warns Against Water In Dan River After Spill. (CNN)

Missouri Executes Man Who Raped, Murdered Teenager. (Kansas City Star)

U.S. Fines Asiana Airlines For Botched Response To Crash. (Los Angeles Times)

Denver Art Museum Loans Statue To Seattle After Losing Super Bowl Bet. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.