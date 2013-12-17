Top Stories: Senate To Vote On Budget; Rock Hall Of Fame

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- It's Looking Like The Senate Will Approve the Budget Deal.

-- Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt And KISS Are In The Rock Hall.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Approves Jeh Johnson As Homeland Security Secretary.(Politico)

Angela Merkel Elected As German Chancellor, Starting Third Term. (BBC)

"Parade Of Snow" Moving Across Plains, Northeast. (NBC)

Uncontained Wildfire Burning In California's Big Sur. (San Francisco Chronicle)

3 Firms To Pay $1 Billion To California Areas In Lead Paint Lawsuit. (Los Angeles Times)

Lotto Officials Wonder If Mega Millions Jackpot Could Hit $1 Billion. (CNN)

Illinois Students Answer Phones To Sing For Dial-A-Carol. (WAND-TV)

