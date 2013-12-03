Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. Test Scores Dip; Bolshoi Acid Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published December 3, 2013 at 8:35 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. High School Students Slide In Math, Reading, Science.

-- Six-Year Jail Term For Dancer In Bolshoi Acid Attack.

And here are other early headlines:

New York Commuter Train Was Speeding When It Derailed. (New York Times)

Biden In Japan, Concerned Over China's New Air Defense Zone. (BBC)

Federal Judge To Rule On Detroit Bankruptcy Proceedings. (Detroit Free Press)

Illinois Lawmakers To Vote On Controversial Pension Changes. (WLS-TV)

Huge Blackout Darkens Much Of Venezuela, Including The Capital. (Reuters)

Thai Police Pull Back, Protesters Enter Government Buildings. (VOA)

Unclaimed Million Dollar Florida Lotto Ticket About To Expire. (AP)

Alleged Joyrider Wanted To Steal Seattle Ferry For His Birthday. (Post-Intelligencer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman