Top Stories: U.S. Test Scores Dip; Bolshoi Acid Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. High School Students Slide In Math, Reading, Science.

-- Six-Year Jail Term For Dancer In Bolshoi Acid Attack.

And here are other early headlines:

New York Commuter Train Was Speeding When It Derailed. (New York Times)

Biden In Japan, Concerned Over China's New Air Defense Zone. (BBC)

Federal Judge To Rule On Detroit Bankruptcy Proceedings. (Detroit Free Press)

Illinois Lawmakers To Vote On Controversial Pension Changes. (WLS-TV)

Huge Blackout Darkens Much Of Venezuela, Including The Capital. (Reuters)

Thai Police Pull Back, Protesters Enter Government Buildings. (VOA)

Unclaimed Million Dollar Florida Lotto Ticket About To Expire. (AP)

Alleged Joyrider Wanted To Steal Seattle Ferry For His Birthday. (Post-Intelligencer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.