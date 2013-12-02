Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New York Train Wreckage; Books Via Drones

By Korva Coleman
Published December 2, 2013 at 9:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Investigators Examine Wreckage Of Deadly New York Train Crash.

-- Drone Delivery? Amazon Says A New Era Looms.

-- For The First Time, China Launches A Moon Rover Mission.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippine Typhoon Death Toll Rises Above 5,600. (Philippine Star)

Amid China Tension, Biden Departs On Week-long Trip To Asia. (Reuters)

Elderly American Detained In North Korea In Good Health. (AP)

Thai Protesters Renew Attacks On Government Buildings. (Guardian)

Ukraine Protesters Block Government Headquarters. (Telegraph)

Retrial Begins for Former New Orleans Police Officer In Katrina Shooting. (NOLA)

Criminal Oil Spill Trial Opens For Former BP Engineer. (Bloomberg)

12 Days Of Christmas Prices: "Lords-A-Leaping" See Increase. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman