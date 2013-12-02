Top Stories: New York Train Wreckage; Books Via Drones

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Investigators Examine Wreckage Of Deadly New York Train Crash.

-- Drone Delivery? Amazon Says A New Era Looms.

-- For The First Time, China Launches A Moon Rover Mission.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippine Typhoon Death Toll Rises Above 5,600. (Philippine Star)

Amid China Tension, Biden Departs On Week-long Trip To Asia. (Reuters)

Elderly American Detained In North Korea In Good Health. (AP)

Thai Protesters Renew Attacks On Government Buildings. (Guardian)

Ukraine Protesters Block Government Headquarters. (Telegraph)

Retrial Begins for Former New Orleans Police Officer In Katrina Shooting. (NOLA)

Criminal Oil Spill Trial Opens For Former BP Engineer. (Bloomberg)

12 Days Of Christmas Prices: "Lords-A-Leaping" See Increase. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.