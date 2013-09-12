Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Syrian Rebels On Russian Plan; Putin's Editorial

By Korva Coleman
Published September 12, 2013 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russian Plan 'Is Just A Lie,' Syrian Rebel General Says.

-- Challenging Obama, Putin Appeals Directly To Americans On Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

Flash Flooding In Colorado Imperils Boulder. (Boulder Daily Camera)

House Delays Spending Plan Vote As Government Shutdown Looms. (Bloomberg)

California Wildfire Kills One North Of Sacramento. (NBC)

Fewer Home Foreclosures Reported In August. (The Wall Street Journal)

Verizon Communications Sells Record $49 Billion In Bond Offering. (International Business Times)

1 Million People Form Human Chain Demanding Catalonian Independence. (BBC)

Lawsuit To Remove "In God We Trust" From Currency Is Dismissed. (The Associated Press)

Detroit Lions' Suh Slapped With $100,000 Fine For Foul. (NFL.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
