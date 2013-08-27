Bringing The World Home To You

Garage Where Woodward Met With 'Deep Throat' To Be Torn Down

By Mark Memmott
Published August 27, 2013 at 1:57 PM EDT
A reporter (not Deep Throat) strikes a dramatic pose beside one of the columns inside the Arlington, Va., garage where Bob Woodward met with his secret source during the Watergate days.
A reporter (not Deep Throat) strikes a dramatic pose beside one of the columns inside the Arlington, Va., garage where Bob Woodward met with his secret source during the Watergate days.

The real-life garage in Arlington, Va., where Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward met with his secret source "Deep Throat" as the Watergate scandal unfolded is likely to be demolished sometime in the next few years.

A local blog, ARLnow, writes that:

"Monday Properties plans to tear down two aging office buildings, at 1401 Wilson Blvd and 1400 Key Blvd in the Rosslyn neighborhood, to make way for a new mixed use development. Before any construction can take place, however, the proposed redevelopment will go through Arlington's site plan process, which usually takes 1-4 years.

"The parking garage below the buildings will be a casualty of the eventual redevelopment. Forty years ago, Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward met a source dubbed 'Deep Throat' — later revealed to be FBI official Mark Felt — in the garage, which was chosen because it was considered an 'anonymous secure location.' The information Felt passed on to Woodward helped expose the Watergate scandal, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974. A permanent historical marker outside the garage, erected by Arlington County, marks the location. Monday Properties says it expects the marker to stay even after the garage is removed."

The garage's location and Deep Throat's identity were secrets until 2005, when Woodward wrote The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate's Deep Throat.

It would seem that, as developers "follow the money," the historic location is now paying the price.

Side note: "Follow the money" was just a line in the movie. Woodward has long said he doesn't think Deep Throat ever said that to him.

Second side note: Yes, we are linking to two old stories this blogger did back in his reporting days at USA Today.

