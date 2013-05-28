Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Rough Weather Ahead; U.S. Weapon Designs Hacked

By Mark Memmott
Published May 28, 2013 at 8:50 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- From Texas To Great Lakes, Severe Weather Due Again.

-- Report: An Angry Russia Will Deliver Missiles To Syria.

-- Rutgers Stands Behind New Athletic Director.

-- Book News: Not Everyone's A Fan Of Amazon's Fan Fiction Move.

Other stories in the news:

-- "U.S. Weapons System Designs Compromised By Chinese Cyberspies." (The Washington Post)

-- "Obama's Next Big Campaign: Selling Health Care To The Public." (Morning Edition)

-- "Campers, Residents Feel Fire Near Santa Barbara." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Rescuers Save A Newborn From Sewer Pipe In China." (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott