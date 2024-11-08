Veterans honored across the Triangle this weekend

Veterans Day is Monday, and communities across the Triangle are honoring service members this weekend.

On Friday morning, High Point University held its 14th annual Veterans Day event. Officials said it welcomed more than 2,000 men and women, who served in the military. One guest speaker included Army General Dan McNeil, who served as a commanding officer in Afghanistan.

The annual Raleigh Veterans Day Parade has been canceled after organizers say they were running out of time to complete what's required by the city to hold the parade. New rules were put in place after an 11-year-old was killed when she was hit by a truck in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade. Other events include:

Saturday, November 9

Southern Pines will host its 12th annual Veterans Day Parade downtown. The parade will open up with a ceremony.

Alamance County will also celebrate service members with a Veterans Day Parade downtown Graham.

Morrisville will hold a Veterans Memorial Foundation 5K walk at 8:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony at Indian Creek Greenway and Trailhead.

Durham Community Concert band will host a concert at 3 p.m. at Southern Village Green at 400 Market Street in Chapel Hill



Sunday, November 10

A "Veterans Day Tribute" event will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Knightdale Station Park at 2 p.m.

Monday, November 11