Veterans honored across the Triangle this weekend

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott,
Jason deBruyn
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:16 PM EST
The Veterans Freedom Park in Cary
Town of Cary
The Veterans Freedom Park in Cary

Veterans Day is Monday, and communities across the Triangle are honoring service members this weekend.

On Friday morning, High Point University held its 14th annual Veterans Day event. Officials said it welcomed more than 2,000 men and women, who served in the military. One guest speaker included Army General Dan McNeil, who served as a commanding officer in Afghanistan.

The annual Raleigh Veterans Day Parade has been canceled after organizers say they were running out of time to complete what's required by the city to hold the parade. New rules were put in place after an 11-year-old was killed when she was hit by a truck in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade. Other events include:

Saturday, November 9

Sunday, November 10

Monday, November 11

  • Garner will host a Veterans Day Observance at 10:30 a.m. at Aversboro Road Baptist Church.
  • Cary will host a Veterans Day Observance at 11 a.m. that will feature remarks from Cary Town Council, special guest speaker Colonel Bret Batdorff, and patriotic music from Old North State Brass Band.
  • Orange County will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on the campus of Orange County Southern Human Services. Capt. Alfred S. McLaren will be the guest speaker.
  • Duke University will honor veterans and the military community with a commemoration ceremony at 11 a.m. inside Duke University Chapel.
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC's PM Reporter.
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
