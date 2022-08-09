Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Will they take the bait? A federal wildlife program will drop rabies vaccines from the sky to try to lure raccoons.

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published August 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
joshua-j-cotten-IWKIHuzl-tU-unsplash.jpg
Joshua J. Cotten
/
Unsplash
A close up of a juvenile raccoon in Reelfoot Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Union City, TN.

Starting in October, a federal wildlife agency will use bait to lure North Carolina raccoons to take a rabies vaccine.

The oral vaccine — known by its brand name Ravoral — will be coated in fishmeal in hopes raccoons mistake it for a tasty treat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will distribute more than one million doses from northern Alabama to southwest Virginia. Most will be dropped from planes or helicopters.

"A raccoon ORV (oral rabies vaccination) program in the eastern United States has created a barrier against the westward spread of raccoon rabies into native raccoon populations beyond the Appalachian Mountains and across the western United States," the agency said, adding that Ravoral is safe for most animals who ingest it, including dogs.

The annual vaccination drive comes amid an uptick in reported rabies cases in North Carolina. Guilford County has confirmed 15 cases this year, while Randolph County officials say rabid foxes attacked three people in Archdale in July.

Tags

News RaccoonsWestern North CarolinaUS Department of Agriculture
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories