Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools to offer paid parental leave

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
charles-eugene-6eEEsClXoNs-unsplash.jpg
Charles Eugene
/
Unsplash

Teachers and staff in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will get four weeks paid parental leave, starting in the new school year.

The district’s analysis found an average of 75 employees were using unpaid leave every year for the birth or adoption of a child. Board vice-chair Rani Dasi said she hopes other school systems will follow Chapel Hill-Carrboro's lead.

"In an industry that's 80 percent women, it's just really unfathomable to me that we would not provide that basic service. So, I strongly support that recommendation,” she said before the vote at a school board meeting on July 20.

School system officials initially proposed two weeks paid leave, but board members voted to extend it to four weeks. The policy change is part of a package of incentives the district is offering in hopes of recruiting and retaining staff.

Several school systems around the country, including Florence South Carolina and El Paso Texas have adopted paid parental leave.

Tags

News parental leaveChapel Hill-Carrboro Schools
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories