Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

-
How the spread of coronavirus, and the mitigation efforts to control it, are impacting some schools in North Carolina.School DistrictsDurham Public…
-
Parents at Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools continue to voice concerns about their school board's September vote to convert an elementary school to a…
-
A coalition of students, parents and community organizers is calling on Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools to close the achievement gap between minority…
-
A big step is underway to help bridge the “digital divide” in Chapel Hill.Town officials announced today, along with AT&T, that residents living in eight…
-
An Instagram photo posted by a teenager was the reason dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board meeting.The photo, which…
-
Winter weather prompted many schools to close across central North Carolina today. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools made that call later than others.…
-
The site of an early 1900s training school for African Americans is now one of the most technologically advanced, energy efficient buildings in the…
-
Schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro have launched a district-wide composting program in their cafeterias. The program started on the first day of classes…
-
State lawmakers still can’t come to an agreement over how large of a pay raise they want to give public school teachers.House leaders want to give…
-
Every weekday, Sim Bowden manages the pedestrians at the intersection outside of Estes Hills Elementary in Chapel Hill. He's there for an hour and fifteen…