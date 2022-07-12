Southeastern Baptist seminary mandates sexual abuse training

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest will require students take sexual abuse training.

The move is in response to multiple allegations of abuse in Southern Baptist churches.

In a statement, seminary president Danny Akin called sexual abuse “a sinful act.”

“Southeastern is committed to preventing sexual abuse and training students to respond well to survivors with proper care and advocacy,” Akin said.

Students will learn strategies to prevent and respond to sexual abuse through a mandatory course.

“Students in the course will receive a biblical and theological foundation for protecting the vulnerable as well as instruction on how to recognize vulnerabilities in ministry. The course is not only designed to inform students about proper responses — how to care well — but also about prevention, creating a culture of prevention and open communication,” the seminary said.

An independent investigation released earlier this year found the Southern Baptist Convention mishandled abuse claims and mistreated victims for decades. A list of sex abuse cases published by the church included 30 names with connections to North Carolina congregations.