Early in-person voting begins in NC for May 17 primary

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
North Carolina residents can now cast ballots in person for the May 17 primary elections.

Election boards in all 100 counties opened early voting sites Thursday morning. People who are registered to vote or who apply at a site can vote.

Party nominations for U.S. Senate and House, the legislature, judicial positions and county offices are at stake. There are also municipal races — many of them officially nonpartisan — in towns and cities where 2021 elections were delayed.

The early-voting period continues through the afternoon of May 14. Some counties will have early voting on preceding weekends.

An unaffiliated voter can choose to cast ballots in Democratic or Republican primaries, but not both. Registered Democrats and Republicans must vote in their party's primary.

People who are already registered have other voting options. They can request a mail-in absentee ballot by May 10, or they can vote in person May 17.

