News

Triad organization helps members of the Latino community obtain alternative identification

North Carolina Public Radio | By Eileen Rodriguez / WFDD
Published April 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
alternate ID
Daniel Sostaita
/
Volunteers helping people in the community in latest FaithAction ID event at Iglesia Cristiana Sin Fronteras.

An organization in the Triad area, FaithAction, is holding events to help those who don’t have documentation to get identification. Community members say this helps them access their medication and address safety concerns.

At a recent event, Iglesia Cristiana Sin Fronteras opened its doors for people in the community to obtain or renew their FaithAction ID cards. The ID isn’t issued by the state. It’s an initiative by FaithAction and is accepted by specific government agencies in at least 10 counties in North Carolina, including Guilford, Alamance, and Forsyth.

The ID has many benefits but one of the most important is that it’s accepted at local pharmacies because of a partnership with Atrium Health and Novant Health.

For Paula Vargas Miranda, the identification has been a lifeline. After learning she had cancer, she was terrified of not being able to pick up her prescription due to lack of documentation. During a cancer consultation, a representative told her about FaithAction ID.

“I can use it at the doctor, at the hospital, when police officers stop me,” explains Vargas Miranda. “If I want to enroll my kids in school, it helps me with all of that.”

FaithAction charges a $10 fee for the ID, and requires proof of name, address, and date of birth. These events require reservation due to COVID and happen every two to three months. Vaccinations and food are also available at most sites.

LatinosTriadLatino Community
Eileen Rodriguez / WFDD
Eileen Rodriguez / WFDD
