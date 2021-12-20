WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a live briefing at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 to share the latest on COVID-19 policies, information and guidelines in North Carolina.

The state briefing comes as the Omicron variant is spreading. The Durham County health department said Monday it had identified the first cases of Omicron in the county. Officials say at least six people are confirmed to have Omicron. The CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says people should get vaccines and booster shots to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Watch live in English here:

Spanish: