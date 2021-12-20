Bringing The World Home To You

News

WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published December 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST
Cooper-vaccine-site
Gerry Broome
/
AP
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a tour of Piedmont Health Senior Care, a federally qualified health center where PACE patients (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and underserved populations receive the coronavirus vaccine Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Pittsboro, N.C.

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a live briefing at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 to share the latest on COVID-19 policies, information and guidelines in North Carolina.

The state briefing comes as the Omicron variant is spreading. The Durham County health department said Monday it had identified the first cases of Omicron in the county. Officials say at least six people are confirmed to have Omicron. The CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says people should get vaccines and booster shots to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Watch live in English here:

Spanish:

NewsCOVID-19coronavirusNC Coronavirus UpdatesRoy Cooper
