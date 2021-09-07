Officials: Expect Heightened Police Presence At Forsyth County Area Schools Following Fatal Shooting

It’s been almost a week since William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. died after being shot and killed by another student on Mount Tabor High School grounds. The suspect is in custody but has not been identified, and officials remain tight-lipped about the investigation.

But people may see more police officers on local school campuses, according to a statement released Monday by Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson.

The statement says to expect a visible law enforcement presence around schools in the coming days as well as “the presence of those who will go unnoticed.”

The heightened security will come as a collaboration between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department, the Kernersville Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Kimbrough and Thompson said their own roles as parents have deepened their concerns for the community.

The officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112. Law enforcement will continue to monitor social media as part of the ongoing investigation.