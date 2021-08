Though President Biden no longer expects the U.S. to reach his initial goal of 75% of Americans being at least partially vaccinated, he continues to be optimistic that numbers will improve. His visit to Raleigh marks an attempt to encourage higher turnout in the state. Across the nation, 65% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. North Carolina lags that average; here, only 55% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine.