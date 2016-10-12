Bringing The World Home To You

News

Peanut Farmers Feel Major Impact After Hurricane Matthew

Published October 12, 2016 at 12:06 PM EDT
A tractor trailer truck is submerged in floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew on Highway NC 211 near the Mayfair neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Lumberton is about two hours south of Enfield, North Carolina. (Mike Spencer/AP)
Among those suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew are farmers in the Carolinas. Heavy rains and flooding are impacting many crops, including peanuts.

October is usually a prime time for the peanut harvest, but many of the nuts are now either underwater or waterlogged.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jerry Hamill, owner of LATROS Farms in Enfield, North Carolina, about his hopes to salvage at least part of his crops this year. We’ll also hear the latest on how the state is dealing with the flooding from WUNC’s Will Michaels.

Here’s a link to North Carolina’s agriculture weather emergency assistance hotline, and to South Carolina’s agriculture damage assessment.

Guests

Will Michaels, daily news producer for WUNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He tweets @WillMichaels.

Jerry Hamill, owner of LATROS Farms in Enfield, North Carolina.

NewsHurricane Matthew
