Military

President Biden to visit Fort Bragg for Thanksgiving

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jay Price,
Mitchell Northam
Published November 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST
Joe Biden
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 24, 2021.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Fort Bragg today for an early Thanksgiving meal with soldiers and military families.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife Kristen are expected to accompany them on the visit.

The White House says the visit is part of an initiative called “Joining Forces,” which supports families of service members and veterans, and their caregivers and survivors.

The First Lady’s father was a World War II veteran and one of the Biden’s sons – the late Beau Biden – served in Iraq. He was a member of the Army and then the National Guard from 2002 to 2015.

While campaigning in Fayetteville in 2020 on behalf of her husband, Jill Biden said the initiative would be one of her priorities as First Lady. Jill Biden also visited North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune in September after 13 service members – including personnel from Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg – were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

The President also has visited the area before. He came to Fort Bragg in 2009, while vice-president, to welcome 18th Airborne Corps troops returning from Iraq.

In 2019, President Donald Trump visited troops in Afghanistan during Thanksgiving.

MilitaryFort BraggRoy CooperJoe BidenThanksgiving
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
