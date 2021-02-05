How to Make a Gift of Securities

If the stock is held in a brokerage account:

North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC is a part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Therefore, please instruct your broker to transfer the shares to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

We'll use the date that the shares enter our account as your gift date, and credit you with the average market value on that date. We also ask that you contact Jennifer Fusco to let her know that you are making a stock gift. Very often, stock is transferred into the UNC-CH account without information that indicates the donor's name or that the gift is designated to WUNC. Jennifer will make sure that your stock gift is correctly attributed to you and designated to North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC.

Brokerage: Wells Fargo Advisors

Account Name: UNC-Chapel Hill

Account Number: 89994225

DTC Number: 0141

Contact: Anne Kendrick or Jennifer Fusco at 919-962-9862

Wells Fargo Contact #: (800)-334-1637

If the stock certificate is in your possession:

All you need to do is sign a stock power and have it signature guaranteed. Any bank official can provide this service for you. Then mail the certificate and the stock power to Jennifer Fusco at the address below in separate envelopes for security. We'll use the postmark for the gift date, and credit you with the average market value on that date.

If you have a certificate that represents more shares than you wish to donate, we will need your social security number and a letter detailing how many shares you wish to donate and how many shares should be re-issued in your name. It generally takes 4 to 6 weeks for you to receive your new certificate.



IRA Charitable Rollover Gift Option:

If you are 70 1/2 or older, you can lower your income and taxes from IRA withdrawals by making a contribution directly from your IRA account to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and designating the distribution for WUNC Public Radio. [More Information]

Address for Charitable Distribution:

WUNC Radio

P.O. Box 8880

Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27515-8880