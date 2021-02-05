Bringing The World Home To You

Holiday Specials

WUNC Holiday 2013

Happy Holidays from WUNC.  Here's a pair of special programs for the season:
 
Wednesday 12/25 12 noon & 8 pm - Tinsel Tales from NPR
This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary. 
 
Featured Stories: 

  • Dad 'n' Sam (Jay Allison) 
  • Homeless Christmas (Lee Stringer) 
  • Christmas Morning, 1949 (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster) 
  • Low-Glamour Christmas Party (Bailey White) 
  • Doing it in the Closet (John McIlwraith) 
  • Christopher (Jay O'Callahan) 
  • Ode to Christmas (Chuck Kramer) 
  • Santaland Diaries (David Sedaris) 
  • Modern Day Joseph and Mary (Scott Simon) 
  • John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story (John Henry Faulk) 

Tuesday 12/31 12 noon & 8 pm - The Capital Steps "Politics Takes a Holiday"
Help roast 2013 to a crisp with the Capitol Steps and our annual year-in-review awards ceremony. It's all in our hour-long special, "Politics Takes a Holiday!" This year will feature all-new awards, such as: 

  • "Best Moment in Senator Ted Cruz's 21-hour Filibuster" 
  • "Most 'icky' Tweet from Carlos Danger" 
  • "Best Thigh-Reducing Exercises to do While Waiting for Healthcare.gov" and, of course 
  • "Best Reason to Spy On the American Public — Because You Can!"