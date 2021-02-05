Holiday Specials
Happy Holidays from WUNC. Here's a pair of special programs for the season:
Wednesday 12/25 12 noon & 8 pm - Tinsel Tales from NPR
This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.
Featured Stories:
- Dad 'n' Sam (Jay Allison)
- Homeless Christmas (Lee Stringer)
- Christmas Morning, 1949 (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster)
- Low-Glamour Christmas Party (Bailey White)
- Doing it in the Closet (John McIlwraith)
- Christopher (Jay O'Callahan)
- Ode to Christmas (Chuck Kramer)
- Santaland Diaries (David Sedaris)
- Modern Day Joseph and Mary (Scott Simon)
- John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story (John Henry Faulk)
Tuesday 12/31 12 noon & 8 pm - The Capital Steps "Politics Takes a Holiday"
Help roast 2013 to a crisp with the Capitol Steps and our annual year-in-review awards ceremony. It's all in our hour-long special, "Politics Takes a Holiday!" This year will feature all-new awards, such as:
- "Best Moment in Senator Ted Cruz's 21-hour Filibuster"
- "Most 'icky' Tweet from Carlos Danger"
- "Best Thigh-Reducing Exercises to do While Waiting for Healthcare.gov" and, of course
- "Best Reason to Spy On the American Public — Because You Can!"