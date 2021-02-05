Holiday Specials

Happy Holidays from WUNC. Here's a pair of special programs for the season:



Wednesday 12/25 12 noon & 8 pm - Tinsel Tales from NPR

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.



Featured Stories:



Dad 'n' Sam (Jay Allison)

Homeless Christmas (Lee Stringer)

Christmas Morning, 1949 (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster)

Low-Glamour Christmas Party (Bailey White)

Doing it in the Closet (John McIlwraith)

Christopher (Jay O'Callahan)

Ode to Christmas (Chuck Kramer)

Santaland Diaries (David Sedaris)

Modern Day Joseph and Mary (Scott Simon)

John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story (John Henry Faulk)

Tuesday 12/31 12 noon & 8 pm - The Capital Steps "Politics Takes a Holiday"

Help roast 2013 to a crisp with the Capitol Steps and our annual year-in-review awards ceremony. It's all in our hour-long special, "Politics Takes a Holiday!" This year will feature all-new awards, such as:

