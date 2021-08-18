WATCH LIVE: State Officials Deliver COVID Briefing, Update On Western NC Flooding

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a live briefing to share the latest on COVID-19 policies in the state.

The briefing comes after experts at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will become available for U.S. adults beginning in September.

North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations associated with the highly contagious delta variant.

Officials are also set to provide an update on flooding in Western North Carolina following Tropical Storm Fred.

Watch live at 3 p.m. here: