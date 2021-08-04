Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

North Carolina Sees Big Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Naomi Prioleau
Published August 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak 600k
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, medical transporter Adrian Parrilla moves a patient into a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif.

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased by more than 1,000 cases in one day.

At a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper said more than 12% of COVID-19 tests are positive. That's well above the state's 5% positivity target, and the highest rate since the winter surge.

The state reported 3,413 new cases on Wednesday. That compares to 2,188 cases North Carolina reported on Tuesday. It's the highest rate the state has reported since Feb. 20.

As he addressed the media and the public, Cooper continued to push residents to get vaccinated.

"I can't stress this enough. The sharp rise in our numbers is driven by the unvaccinated," said Cooper. "The data and the science are clear that getting a COVID vaccine dramatically lowers the chance of severe illness, hospitalization and death. These vaccines are safe and effective."

Cooper was pressed by reporters about the potential for a return to statewide mask mandates or restrictions. The governor repeated that vaccinations are the state's primary focus.

North Carolina saw over 100 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday. The state reported 1,580 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. That compares to 1,465 on Tuesday.

There also were 21 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday. There haven't been that many reported in one day in North Carolina since June 4. So far, 13,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Tags

HealthNC Coronavirus UpdatesDelta Variant Vaccine
Associated Press
Naomi Prioleau
Naomi Prioleau joined WUNC in January 2017 as their Greensboro Bureau reporter.
See stories by Naomi Prioleau
More Stories