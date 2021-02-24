Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Health

Gov. Cooper Announces End To Curfew, Easing Of Some Pandemic Restrictions

North Carolina Public Radio | By Will Michaels,
Amy Jeffries
Published February 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
EvA5nReVEAAEQz3.jpeg
Courtesy UNC-TV and NCDHHS

Governor Roy Cooper says he will ease some restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Starting Friday, a nightly curfew will be lifted and some businesses will be allowed to serve more people indoors. It will also be the first time that bars can serve a limited number of patrons indoors since the first restrictions were put in place nearly a year ago.

In a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Cooper said those previous restrictions have stabilized the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"I think there's been a positive effect and people deserve a pat on the back. What we've said all along is that if data indicates, we will ease these restrictions," said Cooper.
 

 

Outdoor sports and concert venues, including high school stadiums, will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity. Indoor venues like basketball and hockey arenas will be able to admit spectators at 15% of their capacity. A statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.

Metrics for COVID-19 test results, new cases and hospitalizations are all improving. Cooper says that's given him confidence that restrictions can be eased safely. But he warns that mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing is still necessary to prevent a backslide. 
 

 

Tags

HealthNC Coronavirus Updates
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Amy Jeffries
Amy is the Daily News Editor at WUNC in Chapel Hill where she manages day-to-day coverage of everything from gerrymandering to rogue emus.
See stories by Amy Jeffries
Related Stories
More Stories