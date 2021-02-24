Gov. Cooper Announces End To Curfew, Easing Of Some Pandemic Restrictions

Governor Roy Cooper says he will ease some restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Starting Friday, a nightly curfew will be lifted and some businesses will be allowed to serve more people indoors. It will also be the first time that bars can serve a limited number of patrons indoors since the first restrictions were put in place nearly a year ago.

UPDATE: Starting this Friday, @NC_Governor announced an easing of executive order restrictions resulting in higher capacities for many businesses and allowing bars to open for the first time since the start of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ZJIwJVH7fD — WUNC (@wunc) February 24, 2021

In a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Cooper said those previous restrictions have stabilized the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"I think there's been a positive effect and people deserve a pat on the back. What we've said all along is that if data indicates, we will ease these restrictions," said Cooper.



The mass gathering limit will also increase. pic.twitter.com/MXFCRsndjm — WUNC (@wunc) February 24, 2021

Outdoor sports and concert venues, including high school stadiums, will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity. Indoor venues like basketball and hockey arenas will be able to admit spectators at 15% of their capacity. A statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.

Metrics for COVID-19 test results, new cases and hospitalizations are all improving. Cooper says that's given him confidence that restrictions can be eased safely. But he warns that mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing is still necessary to prevent a backslide.





