WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that the state will soon lift the outdoor mask mandate and boost mass gathering limits to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, which represents a doubling from the current levels.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wants to lift most capacity and gathering restrictions on June 1. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Cooper said COVID-19 trends in North Carolina are stable enough to plan for another step in the state's reopening as long as more people get vaccinated.