Nearly 1.7m in North Carolina have a college degree or credential

North Carolina has hit a new milestone in the state's goal for educational attainment.

It began in 2019 when state lawmakers set an ambitious goal: for 2 million North Carolinians to have a college degree or industry-recognized credential by 2030. A state law that passed with bipartisan support charged the MyFutureNC commission with monitoring progress.

MyFutureNC’s President and CEO Cecilia Holden announced Thursday that North Carolina has now reached almost 1.7 million people aged 25 to 44 with a degree or credential.

“This achievement represents nearly 215,000 more individuals equipped with a degree or credential now ready to thrive in the workforce and propel our state forward,” Holden said in a video message released Thursday.

Educational attainment has risen in 79 North Carolina counties, according to MyFutureNC’s 2025 annual report .

“Positive change is not only possible, it's happening,” Holden said. “But this is only 79, and our goal is to see improvement in all 100 counties.”

MyFutureNC also released new data profiles for every North Carolina county outlining their progress.

That growth has been fueled not only by college educated people moving to the state, but also by an increase in residents completing degrees. Since 2019, the state’s population of 25-44 year-olds has grown by 5%, but saw a 15% growth in degree holders.

Even with strong progress, the state is falling short of its goal.

MyFutureNC / 2025 Attainment Report

“Yeah, we still have a shortfall, but this is also significant progress,” Holden said. “We are growing our own talent, and we are closing the gap.”

In 2019, North Carolina was projected to fall short of the goal by 400,000 degree holders, and now it’s expected to be short by 55,000 individuals by 2030.

“At this point in time, we're 13,000 individuals shy of where we need to be to be on track to meet the goal,” Holden said. “We can't rest on our laurels, and additional steps are needed now to identify gaps that make up this projected shortfall.”

To further this progress, MyFutureNC made several policy recommendations, including: