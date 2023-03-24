Wake County pool inspections to start next week

Wake County's environmental services department is preparing to inspect more than 1,000 public pools when the season starts in April. The county has to inspect pools at health clubs, neighborhoods and apartment complexes among other facilities. Inspectors look for proper chlorine and pH levels as well as safety equipment and signage.

Wake County's Recreational Sanitation Program Manager Jessica Sanders says that process has been more robust since a 17-year-old was electrocuted and died at a public pool in 2017.

"As part of our inspection, we are trying to look for any imminent hazards that may be a concern, and we recommend that they have a licensed electrician check it out and be inspected by the local municipality before we come back if a hazard is identified," she said.

Pool owners hoping to open by May 29, Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, are asked to schedule a pool inspection immediately. Inspections are scheduled first come first serve.

"We strongly encourage public pool operators to submit a request for an inspection as soon as possible and start this season with peace of mind," said Sanders,. "If you follow our checklist in advance and are prepared for the inspection, it can take as little as an hour and you'll be set to open or give yourself time to correct any issues."

Public pools are not required to have lifeguards, but some municipal pools hire them each year. Raleigh's City Parks department said it was short by about 75 lifeguards in the middle of last summer.