SONG PREMIERE: Josh Moore ‘Sunrise’

WUNC Music is excited to present the premiere of ‘Sunrise’ by Carrboro based singer-songwriter Josh Moore. It’s the title track of his forthcoming new album, which will be released on November 19.

Speaking about the song, Josh says “’Sunrise’ was written in the thick of quarantine summer 2020. The days were melting into each other and there was a strange and uneasy calm when I walking into the world outside my door. I was writing and recording every day in my house and sending the music to James Anthony Wallace for additional tracking and feedback.”

Check out the song here:

Drums, Piano, Organ: James Anthony Wallace

Bass: Jeff Crawford

Electric Guitar: Scott McCall, Josh Oliver

Harmony: Chessa Rich

Vocals, Acoustic: Josh Moore

