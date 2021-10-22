Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

SONG PREMIERE: Josh Moore ‘Sunrise’

North Carolina Public Radio | By Brian Burns
Published October 22, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT
Josh Moore
Chris Frisina
/

WUNC Music is excited to present the premiere of ‘Sunrise’ by Carrboro based singer-songwriter Josh Moore. It’s the title track of his forthcoming new album, which will be released on November 19.

Speaking about the song, Josh says “’Sunrise’ was written in the thick of quarantine summer 2020. The days were melting into each other and there was a strange and uneasy calm when I walking into the world outside my door. I was writing and recording every day in my house and sending the music to James Anthony Wallace for additional tracking and feedback.”

Check out the song here:

Drums, Piano, Organ: James Anthony Wallace
Bass: Jeff Crawford
Electric Guitar: Scott McCall, Josh Oliver
Harmony: Chessa Rich
Vocals, Acoustic: Josh Moore

Arts & Culture
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
See stories by Brian Burns
Stories From This Author