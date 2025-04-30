Slower drivers would have to move over on highways under NC House bill

State lawmakers want to crack down on drivers who they say are going too slow on the state's highways.

A bill that passed the House Transportation Committee Wednesday would require slower drivers to move out of the left lane if they're "impeding traffic."

Rep. Ray Pickett, R-Watauga and sponsor of the bill, says it would be up to law-enforcement officers to determine whether someone is "impeding traffic," and while they could pull over drivers with a warning, the infraction wouldn't come with a fine — for now. He says the goal is to target what he calls "left-lane campers."

"We'll give them time to get used to it," Pickett said. "Maybe at a later date, I may come back and put a fine attached to it."

