Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC House Republicans want to restart executions with electric chair, firing squad

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:29 PM EDT
Erin Keever/WUNC

A bill moving in the state House this week would reintroduce the electric chair and firing squads as part of the death penalty.

North Carolina hasn't had any executions since 2006 due to legal challenges, and lethal injection has been the only legal method here since 1998. The House bill seeks to restart executions for people on Death Row, according to Rep. David Willis, R-Union and the bill's sponsor.

"Those court cases have been frozen in place for the last close to 20 years," Willis said. "It's time for these cases to be moved forward ... We're here today to support those families who have long been awaiting justice and closure to the loss of loved ones by the folks that have been put on death row."

Read the full story for free here.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
More Stories