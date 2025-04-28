Mark Robinson family's nonprofit banned from grant program, misses repayment deadline

Former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife and daughter have been banned from future participation in a state-run child care nutrition grant program.

The decision stems from an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services investigation into the Robinson family’s nonprofit, Balanced Nutrition. An agency spokesperson confirmed to WUNC Monday that the nonprofit missed a deadline over the weekend to repay $101,142.05 in misspent funds.

Before it shut down last year amid the investigation, Balanced Nutrition helped childcare facilities apply for and receive federal funding for kids’ meals. Mark Robinson and the couple’s son and daughter have worked as employees of the Greensboro nonprofit; he wrote in his book that Hill's success with the nonprofit allowed him to quit his job and move into politics.

Read the full story for free here.