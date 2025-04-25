Our favorite albums of the week
It's Friday, which means if you forgot to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 yesterday, you're going to need to console yourself. Luckily, we've got plenty of new music available immediately that will cost you far less than $450.
NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed Ayana Contreras of Denver public radio stations KUVO Jazz and The Drop to our New Music Friday podcast to discuss the latest from rising R&B star Coco Jones, revered saxophonist David Murray and much more.
Listen to the episode or stream our recommended albums below.
New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast! Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Starting 5
Stephen and Ayana give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:
💿 Coco Jones, Why Not More (Stream)
- Recommended If You Like: Victoria Monét, Ashanti
💿 Samia, Bloodless (Stream)
- RIYL: boygenius, Japanese Breakfast
💿 Emma-Jean Thackray, Weirdo (Stream)
- RIYL: Meshell Ndegeocello, Parliament-Funkadelic
💿 David Murray Quartet, Birdly Serenade (Stream)
- RIYL: Eric Dolphy, Ben Webster
💿 Fly Anakin, (The) Forever Dream (Stream)
- RIYL: OutKast, Goodie Mob
The Lightning Round
Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
💿 Self Esteem, A Complicated Woman
💿 Ledisi, The Crown
💿 Beach Bunny, Tunnel Vision
💿 Silas Short, LUSHLAND
💿 BRONCHO, Natural Pleasure
Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple or wherever you listen to music.
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Jensen McRae, I Don't Know How But They Found Me!
- Bells Larsen, Blurring Time
- Ida, Will You Find Me (25th Anniversary Edition)
- Deerhoof, Noble and Godlike in Ruin
- Goose, Everything Must Go
- Maria Somerville, Luster
- Mobley, We Do Not Fear Ruins
- The Moonlandingz, No Rocket Required
- Uwade, Florilegium
- Viagra Boys, viagr aboys
- Wishy, Planet Popstar EP
- Cloth, Pink Silence
- Jo Schornikow, Quiet Excerpts EP
- The Golden Dregs, Godspeed
- Fib, Heavy Lifting
- Rialto, Neon & Ghost Signs
- Stereophonics, Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait
- Sunflower Bean, Mortal Primetime
- Tennis, Face Down In The Garden
- Maria Usbeck, Naturaleza
- Deeper, Live in Köln
- Luke Titus, From What Was Will Grow A Flower
Electronic/Out There
- Djrum, Under Tangled Silence
- William Tyler, Time Indefinite
- Salami Rose Joe Louis, Lorings
- JakoJako, Tết 41
- Nazar, Demilitarize
- BIG WETT, RISK IT
- Eliana Glass, E
- Gloorp, Gloorp 'Em Up
- Light-Space Modulator, The Rising Wave
- Lila Tirando a Violeta, Dream Of Snakes
- Natural Information Society & Bitchin' Bajas, Totality
- Stimming, Friedrich
- Rebekka Karijord, The Bell Tower
- Somne, New Energy
- Amanda Mur, Neu Om
Global
- Vendredi sur Mer, Malabar Princess
- Cazzu, Latinaje
- -M-, Fatoumata Diawara, Toumani & Balla Diabaté, Lamomali Totem
- Femi Kuti, Journey Through life
- Satomimagae, Taba
- DJ Dadaman & Moscow Dollar, Kagaza
- Natalia Lafourcade, Cancionera
- I-Octane, God & I
Country/Folk/Americana
- Willie Nelson, Oh What A Beautiful World
- Southern Avenue, Family
- Randy Savvy, Rank Hours EP
- Tucker Wetmore, What Not To
- Joan Osborne, Dylanology
- Mairi Morrison & Alasdair Roberts, Remembered in Exile: Songs and Ballads from Nova Scotia
- Samantha Fish, Paper Doll
- Olive Klug, Lost Dog
Rap/Hip-Hop
- thegoodnews. (Del The Funky Homosapien), This Just In! EP
- Niontay, Fada<3of$
- Kai Ca$h, CASH RULES
- MoneySign Suede, Mi Familia Por Vida
R&B/Soul
- Roy Woods, Dark Nights
Classical
- Thomas Newman, Of Mice and Men: Music from the Original Ballet
- Yo-Yo Ma, Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
- Eugene Ormandy, The RCA Victor Recordings 1935-42
Jazz
- Jeff Goldblum, Still Blooming
- Luke Stewart, Silt Remembrance Ensemble The Order
- Cyrus Chestnut, Rhythm, Melody and Harmony
Pop
- LU KALA, No Tears on this Ride
- d4vd, WITHERED
- Litany, Sadgirl
- Sting, Sting 3.0 Live
- Gigi Perez, At the Beach, In Every Life
- WesGhost, Am I Dreaming?
Credits
- Host: Stephen Thompson
- Guest: Ayana Contreras, KUVO Jazz & The Drop
- Producer: Simon Rentner
- Editor: Otis Hart
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins
Copyright 2025 NPR