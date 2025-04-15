Landlord settles with NC attorney general over rent-fixing allegations

North Carolina’s second-largest landlord has agreed to stop using a popular real estate software system to set rent prices, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced Tuesday.

Jackson sued Cortland Management, Greystar Real Estate, LivCor, Camden Property Trust, Cushman and Wakefield, and Willow Bridge Property Company in January. He argued the companies used RealPage software to share insider information and inflate rents. Jackson added the property managers to existing suit against RealPage, filed in 2024.

Atlanta-based Cortland has agreed to settle claims with North Carolina and nine other states, though it denies wrongdoing. Cortland manages about 5,000 rental units at apartment communities in the Triangle and Charlotte.

"Once the settlement is entered by the court, Cortland will stop using non-public data from other landlords, either through RealPage’s software or by other means, to set rents, making this one of the first settlements to restrict a major landlord from unlawfully using RealPage," Jackson’s office said in a statement.

