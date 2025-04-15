NC legislators want to restrict credit card transaction fees

State lawmakers could crack down on retailers who charge a fee for using credit cards instead of cash.

Many shops and restaurants pass along credit card transaction fees to their customers, allowing them to avoid the surcharge if they pay with cash.

A bill approved by a House committee Tuesday would require businesses to clearly disclose the fees anywhere they advertise that they accept credit cards. And they'd be banned from charging customers a larger amount than the fees set by credit card companies. Businesses that violate the law could face fines of up to $5,000.

