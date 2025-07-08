Bringing The World Home To You

Dangerous rip currents expected Tuesday; hundreds of rescues over holiday weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:53 AM EDT
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City

Lifeguards along the North Carolina coast rescued hundreds of people from rip currents over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, there were more than 190 rip current rescues in New Hanover County alone from Wednesday through Saturday.

There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents from Cape Hatteras to Beaufort Inlet Tuesday and a moderate risk for beaches in west Carteret and coastal Onslow Counties.

Many of the rescues last weekend occurred in moderate rip current risk conditions.

Beach visitors should make sure they are swimming near a lifeguard because they’re trained to spot rip currents and help in emergencies.

For swimmers that find themselves caught in a rip current, NWS said they should not fight it, but instead float and swim parallel to the shore until they are out of the current, then swim back in.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston
