Helene debris, climate change make NC fires harder to control

Helene has made preparing for wildfires in western North Carolina — like the Black Cove Complex — more challenging and expensive. Climate change and fewer national forest staff may exacerbate that dynamic for years to come.

Josh Kelly of MountainTrue said that to start a wildfire, you need three things: an ignition source, fuel and the right weather. Rising global temperatures are changing North Carolina’s weather patterns, likely leading to more severe droughts. A warmer atmosphere means more energy for wind — both factors increase wildfire risk.

State and federal forest services can prepare fire lines in advance and clear debris from logging roads.

“None of the people that were laid off were firefighters by job description, but almost all of them had firefighter training and worked on fires when needed,” Kelly said. “So, you’re reducing the pool of people available to help fight fires.”

Short-staffed state and federal forest services have more debris than ever to clear, and many people in wildfire-prone areas are still recovering. Homeowners can clear fuel away from their homes and follow the guidance in the National Fire Protection Association’s Firewise program. But risks will remain high until humidity rises and the drought ends.

“Not everybody is 25 years old with a chainsaw and a bunch of friends that can help clear out the downed trees around the area,” Kelly said. “And there are a lot of houses in western North Carolina that were built without any thought for fire. Even without Helene, those houses are still at risk.”