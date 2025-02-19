N.C. seeks public input on plan for $1.4 billion in Helene housing aid

North Carolina commerce leaders want public input on how to spend $1.4 billion in federal housing recovery funds in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Members of the public have 30 days to submit comments on the plan, which was released Tuesday by the state Department of Commerce.

“Hearing ideas from as many stakeholders and western North Carolina partners as possible will sharpen this proposal, positioning us to succeed with the tough recovery job ahead of us,” state Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley said in a statement. “Our team looks forward to digging into the complex details of how best to help these hard-hit communities and businesses recover.”

The release of the 111-page proposal comes after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last month announced a total of $1.6 billion in disaster block grants for Western North Carolina communities devastated by Helene.

Of that amount, $225 million is dedicated to the city of Asheville, which recently launched its own process for soliciting public input on how to spend the funds.

The funds are part of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

Separately, state legislators are moving forward with a $500 million hurricane relief bill. A vote was scheduled for this week, but state House Speaker Destin Hall (R) said legislative action was postponed due to the winter weather blanketing much of North Carolina. The bill is expected to come up for a vote as early as next week.

Hurricane Helene was the worst natural disaster in North Carolina’s history, with damage estimated at nearly $60 billion, the Office of State Budget and Management said in December . Overall housing recovery needs are estimated at more than one-quarter of that amount, or $15.4 billion. The storm damaged around 73,700 homes in North Carolina.

The Office of State Budget and Management estimates that private and federal funding separate from the CDBG-DR funds will cover about $9.5 billion of the housing recovery needs, nearly $6 billion short of the total amount.

The N.C. Department of Commerce is holding six public hearings for residents to voice their thoughts on the newly-released proposal, including the following events:



10 a.m.-12 p.m., Haywood County Historic Courthouse, 2nd floor, Waynesville Monday, Feb. 24: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Office of Land of Sky Regional Council, 339 New Leicester Hwy., Suite 140, Asheville

1:30-3:30 p.m., Western Piedmont Council Office, 1880 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory Friday, Feb. 28: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Centralina Regional Council Office, 10735 David Taylor Dr., Suite 250, Charlotte