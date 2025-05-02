EPA extends second round of resignation and retirement offers

The EPA is giving employees a second chance to accept offers of deferred resignation or retirement, people familiar with the matter say. In the Southeast, 1,000 employees have already left the agency since the beginning of the year.

EPA employees have until May 9 to decide whether to stay.

Employees who elect to retire early can receive administrative leave until the end of the year. Those who take deferred resignation may receive their salaries until the end of August.

The offers targeted four offices in the EPA, which focus on grant management, inspections and enforcement actions.

Nonprofits, universities and other groups that rely on EPA funds will likely experience the most change.