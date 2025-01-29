Crews continue to battle North Fork fire in Marion; Crooked Creek wildfire contained

This is a developing story.

In McDowell County, firefighters have made progress controlling two wildfires that have scorched more than 500 acres. The Crooked Creek fire is fully contained while the North Fork fire has continued to grow.

The Crooked Creek fire, off Bat Cave Road in Old Fort, was declared fully contained late Thursday afternoon. Sparked by a downed power line Wednesday morning, the fire burned 220 acres. One home was damaged, and several outbuildings were destroyed, according to McDowell Emergency Management. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, firefighters conducted burnout operations Thursday night on the North Fork fire in Marion. The fire, which began Wednesday afternoon near the Woodlawn Community, had burned 350 acres by Friday afternoon and was 40% contained. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is burning in areas that received heavy damage from Hurricane Helene, but no structures are currently threatened, and no evacuations are in place. The cause remains under investigation.

The Mountains to Sea Trail between Hwy 221 and FSR 106, Bald Mountain Road (FSR 150) and Graveyard Mountain Road (FSR 149) remain closed for the safety of the public and firefighters. Recreationists are asked to avoid the area.

Smoke from the fires is impacting air quality in the area. McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties are under a Code Orange alert, which means people with respiratory conditions like asthma, older adults and young children are advised to avoid exercise and other strenuous activities outdoors.